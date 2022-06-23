First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

