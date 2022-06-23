First Hawaiian Bank Grows Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,980,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 44,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

