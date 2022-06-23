First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

AXTA opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

