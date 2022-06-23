First Hawaiian Bank Has $29.68 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,261 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

