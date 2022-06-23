First Hawaiian Bank Has $474,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 190,010 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Insulet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Insulet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Insulet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,455 shares of company stock worth $5,791,668 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $207.93 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

