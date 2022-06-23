First Hawaiian Bank Has $490,000 Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

