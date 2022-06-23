First Hawaiian Bank Has $579,000 Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $37.10 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

