First Hawaiian Bank Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Triton International were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after buying an additional 41,365 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.49.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.02 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 36.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRTN. Bank of America cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Triton International (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.