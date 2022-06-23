First Hawaiian Bank Has $654,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.98.

Shares of AON opened at $257.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.