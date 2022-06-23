First Hawaiian Bank Has $734,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 697.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.53. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.93.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

