First Hawaiian Bank Has $740,000 Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vale were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Vale by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vale from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

