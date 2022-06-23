First Hawaiian Bank Invests $520,000 in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 73,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gray Television by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,449 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Gray Television by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Gray Television by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 354,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research upped their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,409.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,373 shares of company stock worth $2,931,761 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GTN opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.