First Hawaiian Bank Invests $615,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,124,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,890,000 after acquiring an additional 282,791 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

AMH stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

