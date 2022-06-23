First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $181.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -116.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.31. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,143 shares of company stock valued at $8,340,826. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

