First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $511,000 Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.26. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

