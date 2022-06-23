First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $539,000 Investment in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

NYSE:STC opened at $47.37 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $394,965. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.