First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,211,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,278,000 after buying an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,534,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 595.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after buying an additional 678,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.