First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $1,048,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $9,192,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 508,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 87,948 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,443. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,481 shares of company stock worth $297,716. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

