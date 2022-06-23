First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 195 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold stock opened at $109.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.14.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

