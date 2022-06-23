First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $10,305,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

