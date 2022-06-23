First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.92.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $315.11 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.19 and a 200 day moving average of $426.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

