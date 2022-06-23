First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,551 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.