First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,762,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,854,420 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.