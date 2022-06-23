First Hawaiian Bank Sells 137,810 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 137,810 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.19% of ADMA Biologics worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA opened at $2.15 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.07.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 83.27%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

