First Hawaiian Bank Sells 192 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $181.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.33 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.