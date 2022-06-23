First Hawaiian Bank Sells 233 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oshkosh by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Oshkosh by 178.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 294.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 46,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.10. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $80.66 and a 12-month high of $126.39.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

