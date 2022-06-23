First Hawaiian Bank Sells 246 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $144.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.32 and its 200-day moving average is $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.08 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.