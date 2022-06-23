First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,518 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.05% of Celestica worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 51,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

CLS opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.