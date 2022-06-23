First Hawaiian Bank Sells 6,972 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IAA were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IAA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in IAA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in IAA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IAA shares. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

