First Hawaiian Bank Sells 8,828 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.06% of HomeStreet worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 268,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HMST opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $57.40.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMST. Piper Sandler lowered HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,410,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel bought 3,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,660 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HomeStreet (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.