First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 339,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after buying an additional 167,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 50,107 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 195,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

