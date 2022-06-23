First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 339,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after buying an additional 167,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 50,107 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 195,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.43%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.