First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 3,715 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

