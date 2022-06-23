First National Bank Sioux Falls Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

