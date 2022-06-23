Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1,213.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.