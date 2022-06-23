Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Forrester Research worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,956.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FORR opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $860.18 million, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.