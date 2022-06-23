Fortune 45 LLC Acquires 162 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,046,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $146,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average of $132.54. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

