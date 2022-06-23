Fortune 45 LLC Has $401,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 679.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,982 shares in the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,074.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $163.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $409 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

