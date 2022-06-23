Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.68

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.68 and traded as high as $21.89. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 23,894 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 69,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,952 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FET. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

