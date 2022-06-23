Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after acquiring an additional 312,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 225,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after acquiring an additional 538,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.