Fragasso Group Inc. Has $15.97 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $253.13 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.