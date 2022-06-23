Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FCX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.31.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 124,410 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.