Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €68.00 ($71.58) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($53.68) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

ETR FME opened at €45.02 ($47.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €43.53 ($45.82) and a twelve month high of €71.14 ($74.88).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

