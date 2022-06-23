Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,906.20 ($35.60).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.48), for a total value of £207,965.92 ($254,735.33).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,492.70 ($18.28) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,282.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,385.55. The stock has a market cap of £588.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,066 ($13.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,900 ($35.52). The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

