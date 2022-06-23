Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley downgraded Gaia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

