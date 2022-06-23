Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley downgraded Gaia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.