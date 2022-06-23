Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNK. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $802.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,037,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $10,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 407,125 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $5,317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 244,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 226,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 454.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 224,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

