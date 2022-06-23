Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,097,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 14.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Global Payments by 8.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.30.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $111.30 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average of $133.57.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

