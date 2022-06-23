Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDDFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Goodfood Market stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

