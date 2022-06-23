Grassi Investment Management Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after buying an additional 791,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.79 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.