Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE GTN opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 468,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,362,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,373 shares of company stock worth $2,931,761. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 73,016 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Gray Television by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Gray Television by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 354,405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

