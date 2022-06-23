Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

GEF stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greif will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

